LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Update

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LIXIL stock remained flat at $$54.00 during trading on Thursday. 60 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.19. LIXIL has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $61.89.

About LIXIL

LIXIL Corp. engages in the management of its group companies that operates housing and urban environment-related businesses. It operates through the following business divisions: Water Technology, Housing Technology, Building Technology, Kitchen Technology, Distribution and Retail, and Housing and Services.

