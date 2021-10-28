Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LLOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.64) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 51 ($0.67) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.63) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 53.38 ($0.70).

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 49.44 ($0.65) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £35.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 27.10 ($0.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 80.68.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers purchased 188,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

