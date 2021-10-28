LMR Partners LLP Acquires 657,812 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 374.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657,812 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $13,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,175,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 16,104,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,063,000 after acquiring an additional 843,710 shares during the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 1,346,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,669,000 after acquiring an additional 757,543 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,687,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,811,000 after acquiring an additional 462,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,740,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,786,000 after acquiring an additional 439,437 shares during the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 129,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,755. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 14.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TAK. Morgan Stanley downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.