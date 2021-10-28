LMR Partners LLP Acquires 72,601 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 398.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72,601 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $20,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.22.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.75. 210,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,187,830. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $315.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.11 and its 200 day moving average is $197.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $461.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

