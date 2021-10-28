LMR Partners LLP Acquires 89,295 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1,747.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 89,295 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Linde were worth $27,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,157,130,000 after buying an additional 89,235 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,842,861,000 after buying an additional 75,543 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,983,291,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after buying an additional 617,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Linde by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,436,528,000 after purchasing an additional 367,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale increased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.20.

NYSE:LIN traded down $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $317.72. The stock had a trading volume of 27,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,907. The business’s fifty day moving average is $307.88 and its 200 day moving average is $298.32. The company has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $321.42.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

