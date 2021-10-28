LMR Partners LLP Acquires New Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,000. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.14% of East West Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $79.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,154. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.14.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.27.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

