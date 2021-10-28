LMR Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 132,836 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 132,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,302,000. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.10% of M&T Bank as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after buying an additional 75,749 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in M&T Bank by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 42,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 23,098 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.24.

M&T Bank stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $94.67 and a 52 week high of $168.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.68 and a 200-day moving average of $147.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

