LMR Partners LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2,198.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,921 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $12,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWKS traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.58. 19,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,587. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.89 and a 200-day moving average of $178.44. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $134.28 and a one year high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

