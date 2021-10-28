LMR Partners LLP Buys 52,852 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,304 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,852 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $21,616,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 15.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,415 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 15.4% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 20.7% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.44. 22,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,664. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $135,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,267.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,014. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

