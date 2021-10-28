LMR Partners LLP Buys 536,400 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 186.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536,400 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.36% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $18,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at $126,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WOOF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.89. 4,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.22.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.