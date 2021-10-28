LMR Partners LLP Buys 81,563 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,563 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.44% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $17,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 263.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 157,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 114,432 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 311.0% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 21,220 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 984.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 82,979 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 20.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter.

SEAS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,371. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average is $52.29. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -109.67 and a beta of 2.41.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $439.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $976,034. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SEAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.30.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

