LMR Partners LLP Buys New Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,562,000 after purchasing an additional 82,772 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,221,000 after purchasing an additional 123,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,222,000 after buying an additional 116,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after buying an additional 973,815 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.80.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.69. 76,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,795,780. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $234.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.64. The firm has a market cap of $161.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

