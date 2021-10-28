LMR Partners LLP Cuts Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

LMR Partners LLP reduced its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,527 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 157,658 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $25,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amia Capital LLP acquired a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $29,867,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,432,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BHP Group by 375.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,518,000 after purchasing an additional 470,991 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $453,021,000 after acquiring an additional 442,631 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 47.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 944,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,638,000 after acquiring an additional 302,980 shares during the period. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

NYSE BBL traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.30. 33,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,168. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $68.04. The company has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.86 and its 200-day moving average is $59.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

