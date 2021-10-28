LMR Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 117,500 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $25,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Boston Partners raised its holdings in NetEase by 3.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 667,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,505 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its position in shares of NetEase by 3.6% during the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 127,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in NetEase by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,180,000 after buying an additional 53,081 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in NetEase by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NetEase by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.48. 17,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,470. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.45.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $5.46. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $34.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

