LMR Partners LLP Has $11.86 Million Position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,330 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of The Gap worth $11,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Gap by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,563,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $119,690,000 after acquiring an additional 106,557 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in The Gap by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,624,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,326,000 after buying an additional 358,552 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in The Gap by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,673,000 after buying an additional 848,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Gap by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,741,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,612,000 after buying an additional 52,201 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Gap by 376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after buying an additional 581,571 shares during the period. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $565,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPS traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.32. 92,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,982,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The Gap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPS. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Gap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Gap from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of The Gap from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of The Gap from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

