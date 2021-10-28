LMR Partners LLP Has $15.80 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 131.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,365 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.15% of Deckers Outdoor worth $15,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,424,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,724,000 after buying an additional 25,303 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,365,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $7.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $383.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,842. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $240.86 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $403.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total value of $207,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,303 shares of company stock worth $4,677,853 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

