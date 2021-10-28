LMR Partners LLP Has $15.82 Million Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 79.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,238 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.41% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $15,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 17,684 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,954,000 after buying an additional 97,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJRD traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,976. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.46. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $545.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

