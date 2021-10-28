LMR Partners LLP Has $19.53 Million Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 326.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,500 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.32% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $19,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 264,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,205,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 26,559 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,932,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,284,000 after purchasing an additional 437,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 164,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 82,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Shares of NYSE HLF traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,813. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.14.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166 over the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HLF shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.