LMR Partners LLP Has $21.44 Million Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 93.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,500 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.24% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $21,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718 over the last 90 days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DKS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.32. The company had a trading volume of 15,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,856. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.80. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

