LMR Partners LLP Has $24.33 Million Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 247,937 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.11% of Western Digital worth $24,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,024,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,350,354,000 after purchasing an additional 258,140 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Western Digital by 9.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $437,619,000 after purchasing an additional 524,468 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Western Digital by 7.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,812,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $413,642,000 after purchasing an additional 404,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,955,000 after purchasing an additional 180,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,576,911 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $305,509,000 after acquiring an additional 224,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

Shares of WDC stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.81. The company had a trading volume of 62,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,789. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $36.59 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.23. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

