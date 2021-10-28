LMR Partners LLP Has $28.47 Million Stock Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 436.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,247,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014,455 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Tata Motors worth $28,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 90.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,367 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Tata Motors during the first quarter worth about $62,985,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 16.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,593,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,119,000 after purchasing an additional 222,687 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,465,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 647,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tata Motors by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 766,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after purchasing an additional 382,428 shares during the period. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.25. 17,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.52. Tata Motors Limited has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

