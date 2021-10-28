LMR Partners LLP Increases Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,117 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,705 shares during the period. Xilinx comprises approximately 1.1% of LMR Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.21% of Xilinx worth $73,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Xilinx by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Xilinx by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XLNX traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.93. 130,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.86. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $186.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.18.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

