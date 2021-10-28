LMR Partners LLP Increases Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

LMR Partners LLP raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 900.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,777 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.09% of CoStar Group worth $30,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.19.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.63. The company had a trading volume of 21,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,170. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

