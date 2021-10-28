LMR Partners LLP Invests $12.02 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,021,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Amundi acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,498,387,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Mastercard by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mastercard by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $616,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE MA traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $333.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,124. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.87. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $329.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,715 shares of company stock worth $148,388,461 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.