LMR Partners LLP Invests $35.05 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,217,980 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,053,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 69.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

NYSE T traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,176,793. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $182.07 billion, a PE ratio of -82.35, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

