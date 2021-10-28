LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,591,000. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Jones Lang LaSalle as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,432,000 after buying an additional 828,247 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,207,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,603,000 after purchasing an additional 314,147 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,707,000 after acquiring an additional 284,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Shares of JLL stock traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $264.19. The company had a trading volume of 695 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.69 and a 200-day moving average of $215.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.39 and a 12-month high of $270.39.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.