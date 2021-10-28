LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,464,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.16% of Smartsheet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.76.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $82,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $490,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 416,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,318,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 272,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,880,093 in the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SMAR traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.97. 5,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,024. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.47. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

