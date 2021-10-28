LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 142,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,317,000. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.26% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI traded up $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $124.06. 133,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,887,091. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.63. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.07 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.