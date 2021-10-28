LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,149,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of Willis Towers Watson Public as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WLTW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.51.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW traded up $6.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $246.43. 21,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.30.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

