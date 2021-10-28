LMR Partners LLP Purchases 10,000 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.54% of PNM Resources worth $22,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1,250.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Separately, Argus lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE PNM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.79. 2,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,396. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.11. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.93 and a 1-year high of $50.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3275 dividend. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.