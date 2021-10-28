LMR Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 125,253 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,954,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ATVI. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.73. The company had a trading volume of 247,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,642,651. The firm has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.18 and a 200-day moving average of $88.04. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

