LMR Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 44,664 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,664 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,797,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 14.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Target by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Target by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $259.85. 39,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,336,938. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $150.80 and a twelve month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.29.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

