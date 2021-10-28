LMR Partners LLP Raises Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 893.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 293,962 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Ingersoll Rand worth $15,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 223.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 86,533 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 661,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,290,000 after purchasing an additional 25,691 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 570.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 32,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 27,503 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 15.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 216,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 29,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,661.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 69.12 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.37 and a 1 year high of $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.11.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

