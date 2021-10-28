LMR Partners LLP Sells 1,913 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LMR Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $39.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,431.77. 97,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,388,865. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,353.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,381.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.23.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

