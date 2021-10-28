LMR Partners LLP Sells 710,169 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

LMR Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710,169 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $14,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,009 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,500,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,719,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,420 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,608,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,059 shares during the period. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TME shares. Morgan Stanley cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HSBC cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.01.

Shares of TME traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 130,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,193,184. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $32.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

