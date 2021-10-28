LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 147,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,365,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express stock traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.44. 142,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,502,124. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $138.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.26.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.65.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

