LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 92,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,050,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.48. The stock had a trading volume of 227,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,178,165. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $89.39 and a 52 week high of $159.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.99.

