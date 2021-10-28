LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 331,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $23,995,000. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.32% of Cimarex Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 872,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,210,000 after acquiring an additional 241,420 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,667,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,299,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,740,000 after acquiring an additional 27,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XEC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

Cimarex Energy stock remained flat at $$87.20 during trading on Thursday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -256.46, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

