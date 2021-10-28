LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,983,000. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of PPD at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the first quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PPD by 77.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in PPD in the first quarter valued at $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PPD in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PPD in the second quarter valued at $138,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

PPD stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.14. The company had a trading volume of 18,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,498. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.06. PPD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $47.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.59.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

