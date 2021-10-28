LMR Partners LLP Trims Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

LMR Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 179,774 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $23,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $957,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,159 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 602.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $348,602,000 after buying an additional 1,374,150 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,635,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $585,237,000 after buying an additional 1,052,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,957,773. The stock has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.47.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.