Lobstex Hits Market Cap of $1.82 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0800 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.82 million and $590,703.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lobstex has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 107.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,682,601 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

