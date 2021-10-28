LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Trading 17.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 28th. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $2,483.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0270 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.10 or 0.00478905 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001404 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $576.55 or 0.00958389 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,067,254 coins and its circulating supply is 50,854,477 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.