Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 105.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $19,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.17.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $5.34 on Thursday, reaching $325.60. 32,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,250. The stock has a market cap of $90.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $353.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

