Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $30,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.17.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $326.84. The stock had a trading volume of 18,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $90.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $353.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

