Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Logitech International reported earnings of $2.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share.

LOGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Logitech International by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 162,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,513,000 after buying an additional 27,447 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Logitech International by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Logitech International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,309,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Logitech International stock traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $84.30. The company had a trading volume of 539,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,549. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $75.12 and a 52 week high of $140.17. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.52.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.9481 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

