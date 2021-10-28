Lookers (LON:LOOK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $62.74

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 62.74 ($0.82) and traded as high as GBX 67.60 ($0.88). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 65.20 ($0.85), with a volume of 203,085 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Lookers in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The firm has a market cap of £255.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.74.

In other Lookers news, insider Duncan McPhee bought 7,500 shares of Lookers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £5,100 ($6,663.18).

About Lookers (LON:LOOK)

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

