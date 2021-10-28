Loopring (LRC) Market Capitalization Hits $607.31 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. In the last week, Loopring has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a market cap of $607.31 million and approximately $136.21 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00049530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.61 or 0.00205826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00098654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Loopring Coin Profile

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,322,141,077 coins. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

