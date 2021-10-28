Lossless (LSS) Price Tops $1.66 on Major Exchanges

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last week, Lossless has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00002737 BTC on exchanges. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $37.21 million and approximately $12.14 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00069480 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00070321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00095085 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,912.32 or 1.00266638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.27 or 0.06951842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

