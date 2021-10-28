Lotto24 (ETR:LO24) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Lotto24 AG (ETR:LO24) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €426.00 ($501.18) and last traded at €426.00 ($501.18). Approximately 34 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €422.00 ($496.47).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €418.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of €418.00. The company has a market capitalization of $687.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97.

Lotto24 Company Profile (ETR:LO24)

Lotto24 AG operate as an online provider of state-licensed lottery products in Germany. The company offers its customers the possibility to participate in the lottery products, including Lotto 6aus49, Spiel 77, Super 6, EuroJackpot, GlÃ¼cksSpirale, lotto clubs, and Keno, Deutsche Fernsehlotterie, and freiheit+.

