LPL Financial LLC Acquires 15,388 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,388 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.88% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 154,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 786.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 28.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,235,000 after purchasing an additional 271,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter valued at about $224,000.

EMD opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

